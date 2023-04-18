Why is Love Is Blind's Vanessa Lachey receiving backlash on the internet? Know here

The most awaited Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion is finally here and it was hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey and filmed last night. However, fans looked a little hesitant about the couple hosting it because of their past record but Netflix allowed them to continue anyway. While the reunion did give us some amazing and entertaining moments, some of Vanessa’s comments left the viewers disappointed. After that she has been receiving massive backlash on social media for her 'weird baby obsession' after questioning contestants about their pregnancy plans on the Love Is Blind live reunion show.

What did Vanessa Lachey say at the Love Is Blind reunion?

Vanessa Lachey began the show by playing a video of former contestant Bartise Bowden holding his baby son Hayden. Commenting on the clip, she said, “Okay, seriously, if that doesn't make your ovaries burn... I don't know, I want a number four so bad. Okay, I need to know, who's is going to give me our first Love Is Blind baby? I don't wanna ask if you're trying because that's TMI, obviously you all are intimate.” When Vanessa asked Brett and Tiffany Brown about their family plans, Brett joked, “I was just about to make a joke, like Jesus, ya'll really put the baby pressure... My god.”

Fans reaction

However, Vanessa’s baby planning related questions were taken as a joke by the couples but it definitely made the viewers unhappy. They instantly saw this as an uncomfortable and inappropriate topic for her to discuss, especially in front of the other couples. A fan wrote, ‘Vanessa was a terrible host! Pestering the contestants about having babies so so inappropriate! You don’t know if a woman may have difficulty w conceiving or maybe don’t want kids! That was so insensitive! #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind’, while another one commented, ‘Man, as someone who doesn’t want to have kids, the pressure about “who’s going to have the first love is blind baby” is so stressful. Let the people live their lives. #LoveIsBlind.’

