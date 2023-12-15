Why is Madonna under fire from fans? Exploring touring reasons for the anger

Madonna has once again come under the scrutiny of fans for showing up three hours late to her concert. The Queen of Pop's devoted fans took to social media to express their distress about the delayed start, for which they were provided no explanation.

Currently in the middle of her US tour at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, Madonna did not arrive until 11 pm, when she was supposed to start the show at 8 pm, on the Wednesday night of the celebration tour.

Madonna fans took their wrath to X

"I don't give a f–k if you're Madonna," tweeted one follower. "If you're 3 hours late, you're just f–king rude," said a fan on X (formerly Twitter). "2:30 hours late. I WANT A REFUND NOW," demanded another. The fans complained that DJ Honey Dijon opened the show with boring house music.

The reviews of the show were not all that bad. Fans also appreciated Madonna for putting up a great show despite being late. "Madonna showed UP at Barclays tonight, Late as f–k, but she did the thing," tweeted a fan.

ALSO READ: Madonna plastic surgery: The icons cheeky admission and how much is speculated to have costed

Is Madonna wasting her fans' money?

The anger of fans, however, is not recent. The 'Material Girl' songstress has been repeatedly late to many of her concerts over the past few years. In October, she kicked off her celebration tour at London O2 but started all the shows late, and many songs were cut from the setlist. Fans who paid thousands of dollars for tickets were furious and claimed that the show felt unfinished.

Advertisement

"Very mixed feelings about #MadonnaCelebrationTour last night," a fan lamented on X. "The show we got was great but started very late & therefore, we were robbed of a finale /encore. Rain was a terrible song to end on & I left feeling deflated. Not what I & the fans paid a lot of money for," wrote another.

Despite Madonna claiming that she is hardly ever late for her shows, the fans feel otherwise. In 2019, a Florida fan filed a lawsuit against the singer after a concert in Miami Beach was pushed to two hours later.

This is the singer's first tour, which started earlier this year following her health scare due to a bacterial infection that worried the world. However, Madonna expressed her gratitude for being alive as she celebrated her birthday in August.

ALSO READ: Madonna health update: Singer shares first photo with bouquet of flowers after getting released from ICU