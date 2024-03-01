Why Is Mark Feehily Stepping Back From Westlife Tour? Find Out As Singer Opens Up About Health Battle

Mark Feehily, a member of the chart-topping band since 1998, alarmed fans with news of a hiatus to prioritize his health recovery. The 43-year-old singer disclosed a challenging journey battling sepsis and pneumonia, along with undergoing multiple surgeries since 2020. Despite his struggles, Feehily's resilience shines through as he confronts his health issues head-on. Fans rally around the Flying Without Wings singer, sending messages of support and encouragement as he takes the necessary steps towards healing.

Why is Mark Feehily stepping back from Westlife Tour?

Mark Feehily took to Instagram on Wednesday to elaborate on his decision, explaining to fans that his 'challenges' began in August 2020 during surgery, leading to intensive care treatment. Complications arose, resulting in sepsis development, necessitating further surgery to preserve his life. This potentially fatal condition occurs when the immune system overreacts to an infection, damaging the body's tissues and organs.

He further clarified his decision to take indefinite leave from Westlife to focus on recuperation following his recent surgery. The band is amidst a monumental 96-show, two-year, global tour titled The Wild Dreams Tour, spanning the UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

Mark detailed his hospital experience on Instagram stating, “I spent the next few months in hospital. It was during lockdown. For months, due to strict Covid restrictions, I was not allowed any visitors including my fiancée [Cailean O’Neill] and my then 10-month-old daughter [Layla]. It was physically and mentally a very difficult time, not to mention traumatic having to spend so long in ICU.”

He continued, “Three months after that surgery, I tried my best to soldier on for you guys and to go back on tour but unfortunately, the physical demands of the concerts and extensive travel were proving too much for me. I developed a very large ‘incisional hernia’ and I was told that I needed further surgery to fix it. This would be my fourth major surgery since the start of it all, but I had no option. Luckily, everything went according to plan, and Mark is now intent on making sure that his recovery is an ‘absolute priority’.”

Mark added, “It is with the utmost level of regret that I must now temporarily stand down from all Westlife touring until a time that I have had the chance to fully recover from the turbulent journey I have been through as an individual. Believe me, I wish things could be different!”

Expressing gratitude, Mark extended heartfelt thanks to medical professionals, fans, family, friends, and Cailean for their unwavering support throughout his health journey.

He said, “To Shane, Kian and Nicky, I love you three and I know you’ll knock it out of the park. I’ll be there with you in spirit for each and every show whilst you continue to fly the Westlife flag around the world.”

Concluding his message, Mark assured everyone of his imminent return and expressed eagerness to celebrate the enduring legacy of Westlife with fans in the near future.

He wrote, “For now, I have to make the right decision for my health and wellbeing, for my family, and for myself as a person. Please don’t worry. Sending the most positive vibes in your direction, I will see you very soon beautiful people! WESTLIFE FOREVER! Love, Mark Feehily xx.”

Who is Westlife?

Westlife, formed by rumored Celebrity Big Brother housemate Louis Walsh in 1998, initially featured Brian McFadden before his departure six years later. With 15 number-one singles like Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, and Uptown Girl, and 36 number-one albums globally, their success is undeniable.

The upcoming eleventh leg of the tour, scheduled for next month, will see performances in Canada, the USA, and Mexico. However, Mark's absence will be noticeable as Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, and Shane Filan continue the tour without him. Despite Mark's intermittent absence since the tour's commencement in England in July 2022, the band remains committed to delivering memorable performances.

