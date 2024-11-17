Why Is Martha Stewart Asking For a Second Netflix Documentary? Cooking Mogul Explains

Martha Stewart has recently expressed dissatisfaction with her Netflix documentary Martha. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 83-year-old lifestyle icon revealed she wasn’t entirely pleased with the way her story was told.

Stewart criticized the documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler, saying, “It left out a lot,” and suggested she might discuss creating a second version with the streaming platform. She added, “There’s a lot more to my life,” indicating that important aspects of her journey were not fully explored.

The homemaking mogul also admitted that the filming process was challenging for her. She described Cutler as “intense” and shared that he made her speak to a psychiatrist, which she didn’t particularly enjoy. Despite her reservations, Stewart acknowledged that the documentary had its merits, saying, “Some good stuff came out of it,” and admitted the director “got some juice.”

Martha highlights Stewart’s remarkable journey, from her modest beginnings as the daughter of working-class parents to becoming a trailblazing businesswoman and the first female self-made billionaire. While Stewart initially built her reputation as a perfectionist who revolutionized homemaking, her recent ventures have shown a more candid and humorous side, resonating with younger audiences.

Stewart’s outspoken nature has also drawn attention in Hollywood. She recently joked about her neighbor, actor Ryan Reynolds, saying he’s “not so funny in real life.” Reynolds responded playfully on X (formerly Twitter), calling her “unexpectedly spry.” Additionally, reports suggest Stewart finds comparisons between herself and Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, “irritating and insulting.”

While Stewart’s critique of the documentary may surprise some, it reflects her drive for perfection and control over her narrative. Fans are now speculating whether Netflix will consider producing a second version that dives deeper into the mogul’s extraordinary life.

