Why is Marvel removing Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch from upcoming MCU timeline book?

The Official MCU Timeline has undergone a change in its cover art, with Scarlet Witch absent from it. Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is set to release in October. Earlier the book's original cover featured Elizabeth Olsen's character, but Penguin Random House's official listing now reveals that Loki and Sylvie have taken her place alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Thanos. It is a great combination of the old and new characters. However, it’s hard to believe that Scarlet Witch will not get the front cover this time.

Loki and Sylvie will get the attention

The initial cover of Marvel Studios included a disclaimer indicating the possibility of change. This alteration could be connected to Scarlet Witch's absence since the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the same time Iron Man still maintains a main position on the cover despite his demise in Avengers: Endgame, now the spotlight appears to have shifted towards Loki and Sylvie, hinting at their significant roles in upcoming MCU developments. Tom Hiddleston's return in Loki Season 2 around the same time as the book's release might offer insights into this decision.

The release of the official timeline book has gained attention from Marvel Studios fans, and its coverage from the universe's origin to its most recent moments is eagerly anticipated. This collaboration between Marvel Studios and Penguin Random House aims to provide fans with deep insights into the MCU, featuring engaging infographics, timelines, and attractive movie stills.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Amber Heard was accused of domestic violence way before Johnny Depp legal trial began; Everything to know about ex-girlfriend Tasya Van Ree

Will Elizabeth’s character Scarlet Witch return?

Although Scarlet Witch is momentarily absent, it's widely anticipated that Marvel Studios will reintegrate her into the narrative after "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Fans have been eagerly speculating about Elizabeth Olsen's return to the MCU, particularly after her layered performance in "WandaVision" and her impactful appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel. In a previous interview with ScreenRant, Olsen expressed her enthusiasm for exploring new dimensions of her character. She emphasized the potential for added humor and depth, given Scarlet Witch's emotional significance within various storylines. Her desire to infuse the character with redemption points to a promising future development.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Gojo inspired by Naruto's iconic teacher Hatake Kakashi? Creator REVEALS