Why is Matthew Perry apologizing Keanu Reeves for his memoir? Here's everything we know

Matthew Perry is currently making headlines after he vowed to remove his controversial remarks about Keanu Reeves from upcoming editions of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” He apologized after receiving backlash for writing about Reeves in his book. Well, now the FRIENDS actor is taking action by removing the references to Reeves. Recently, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Matthew revealed that all future editions of “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” would delete Reeves’ name.

Matthew Perry apologises for pulling Keanu Reeves’ name

Talking about using Keanu Reeves’ name, Matthew said, “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do. I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it. If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid.” For the unversed, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” passages which are referencing Reeves were written as an attempt to pay homage to the likes of River Phoenix and Chris Farley but it was met with extreme criticism. However, Matthew was quick issue an apology and wrote, ‘I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.’

More details about Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing

Moreover, some other details that are covered in Matthew’s memoir includes Jennifer Aniston, his alcohol addiction and more. In the book he revealed that he suffered from impotence when he first attempted to have sex and that he developed romantic feelings for his co-star Jennifer before she shut him down. Talking about he was not able to watch FRIENDS, Matthew said, “I can’t watch the show, because I was brutally thin and being beaten down so badly by the disease. I could tell season by season by how I looked, and I don’t think anybody else can, but I certainly could. That’s why I don’t want to watch it because that’s what I see — that’s what I notice when I watch it.”

