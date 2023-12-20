Why is Matthew Perry's ex Kayti Edwards calling for an investigation on the actor's doctors? EXPLAINED

Beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on 28th October 2023. Due to the accidental nature of his death and the circumstances, autopsies and toxicology were performed on the actor’s body.

The recent report revealed the cause of Matthew’s death to be “acute effects of ketamine”. This has led his ex-girlfriend, Kayti Edwards, to say that an investigation needs to be launched against the actor's doctors.

Grim reality behind the death of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry has always been open about his long-standing struggle with addiction, and Kayti, who was his girlfriend in 2006 and also worked as his assistant in 2011, knew firsthand about the extent of it. The autopsy report of the actor revealed that he had a lethal level of ketamine in his system, and that is probably the reason behind his drowning in his jacuzzi.

Kayti, who has been Matthew's friend for a long time, revealed that she had a suspicion that the actor was relapsing as some of his recent behavior was really unlike him. Perry, who was 19 months sober, was undergoing a ketamine infusion treatment to help with his anxiety and depression. But the ketamine levels in his system were too high to be from one of these sessions, the last of which he attended more than a week before his demise.

Why does Kayti Edwards want an investigation?

Having been friends with him for a long time, Edwards knew Perry's habits really well. She suspected that he was relapsing, and she also believed that his ketamine infusion therapy was the likely reason behind it.

"I'm pretty sure that in Matthew's brain, ketamine infusions at a doctor's would count as still being sober. In his brain it's not the same as going on the street to buy crack or heroin," Kayti said to the US Sun. She also said that the recent report did not surprise her as she had already had her suspicions for a long time.

Kayti brought up some instances that solidified her beliefs. She said that his alter-ego 'Mattman' based on Batman, was something he only did when he was under the influence, as well as getting into water and wanting to be alone. In his last Instagram post, the actor was seen sitting in his jacuzzi, and the post was signed 'Mattman'.

Kayti believed that her friend did not think ketamine to be a 'drug' the same way that cocaine and heroin are. This might have been the first step towards his relapse. She also wants an investigation against his doctor as she believes that it is not easy for street drug peddlers to get their hands on a medical drug like ketamine, but it is much easier for a medical professional.

"I think the doctors who had been working with Matthew should be investigated. I'm pretty sure he would have had an in with a doctor," Kayti said.

The actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi by his live-in assistant, who was running errands and came back to see the actor floating face-down in the tub. He was the one who pulled him out of the hot tub and called 911. The report also detailed that many bottles of medication, as well as pills, were found in the room of Perry's assistant. Kayti's claims also point toward a morbid truth about the actor's death.

