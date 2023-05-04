Why is May 4th celebrated as Star Wars Day? Find out

Star Wars is one of the most popular and loved movie franchises out there. The Star Wars universe is complete with movies, television shows, and spinoffs. The craze for the franchise is such that it even has a day dedicated to it on the calendar! Yup, that’s right! In case you didn’t know it yet, May 4th is celebrated as Star Wars Day every year. But what is the reason behind that? Read on to find out.

Why is May 4 recognized as Star Wars Day?

Many fans of the space film believe that the fourth day of May is celebrated as National Star Wars Day because of the turn of the phrase, “May the force be with you!” which was said by the Jedi Masters in the film. While that is partly true, it is not the primary and only reason behind the tradition.

According to Lucasfilm, the popular phrase was initially switched around in 1978 as a way to greet others on the Fourth of July.

And then, in 1979, during the UK General election, the emphasis was shifted to Star Wars and the fourth day of May. This is because on May 4, 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first female prime minister of Britain.

In order to celebrate Thatcher’s success, her party bought a half-page ad in the May 4, 1979, edition of The London Evening News.

The issue reportedly read, 'May the fourth be with you, Maggie. Congratulations!'

Since then, May 4 became the unofficial Star Wars day for the fandom.

Official Recognition of Star Wars Day

May 4 was celebrated as Star Wars Day for decades until in 2019, it was officially recognized as National Star Wars Day. In 2019, California lawmakers voted to declare May 4 National Star Wars Day to celebrate the opening of Disney's Galaxy Edge.

Apart from hundreds of memes floating on the internet, fans are also treated to special deals and discounts on Star Wars products on this day.

