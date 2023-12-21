Why is Meghan Markle being trolled? Exploring reasons after Duchess of Sussex receives backlash for appearing in a commercial?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently appeared in an Instagram advertisement for Clevr Blends, where she played an intern in typical office tasks. The commercial ended with a humorous miss of a fist bump with a colleague, bringing laughter and endearing moments. Meghan's investment in Clevr Blends, an oat latte brand, was announced in 2020. The commercial showcased her light-hearted side and added a unique charm to the ad.

The Duchess of Sussex has since promoted the brand, notably sending a basket of products to Oprah Winfrey, who shared them online, garnering more attention for the company. Although Meghan has maintained a relatively low profile regarding her association with Clevr Blends, she recently shared a positive review of the brand.

Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle who played Rachel Zane in the hit series Suits, appears as a background extra in Clevr Blends' latest commercial. The advertisement was shared on Clevr Blends' Instagram page with the caption: “Damn, you're keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.”

Located near Meghan and Prince Harry's Montecito residence, Clevr Blends prides itself on being a mission-driven, women-led wellness brand. The brand, with its roots in a pop-up adaptogenic coffee bar, evolved into a wellness-focused company, driven by the belief in the power of plants for body and mind wellness. Meghan Markle was drawn to the brand during its early days, reportedly trying their superfood coffee at a pop-up store in 2017. Her decision to invest in Clevr Blends marked her first significant business move since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, aiming for financial independence.

In a statement to Fortune in 2019, Meghan Markle expressed her enthusiasm for supporting female entrepreneurship and ethical business practices. She stated, “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business. I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness.”

In the Instagram advertisement for the coffee company, The Duchess of Sussex packs lattes, works at a computer for the digital team, and makes hot drinks. At the end of the video, she fails to fist-bump a colleague while walking off camera causing the whole team to laugh out loud. Meghan Markle features alongside the CEO and co-founder Hannah Mendoza in the ad which was filmed at the company's headquarters.

Hannah Mendoza reflected on Meghan's involvement, emphasizing the importance of having supportive advisors. She said, “Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I'm grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex. Her passion for what we're creating is palpable, and I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead.”

Megan Markle gets trolled for the ad

As the video made its way to X, social media users had a field day trolling Markle for her appearance in the Instagram ad. Many also called her out, saying that her surprise appearance in the video "shows her lack of integrity and dignity." While the comments section of the Instagram post saw plenty of supportive responses, users of X (formerly Twitter) were not amused by this ad.

One user stated, “OH. MY. GOSH!! Meghan Markle truly has no shame, faking working at a company she’s invested in during the last bit of holiday rush! No doubt hoping her “presence” in this desperate video makes the company more money to pad her pocket. This is NOT royal behavior!”

Another user wrote, “Meghan Markle's actions at the company she invested in show her lack of integrity and dignity. This behavior is far from what one expects from royalty. This ad is just another example of Meghan Markle's relentless pursuit of money, as she fails to even execute a simple fist bump. Clearly, her intentions are solely focused on making a profit, without any genuine care for anything else.”

According to the Daily Mail, this was the first big investment made by Meghan Markle since leaving the royal family in 2020.

