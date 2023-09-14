Why is Meghan Markle not wearing engagement ring from Prince Harry? Here’s what we know

Meghan Markle's engagement ring is unique. In 2017 Prince Harry collaborated with Cleave & Company (the late Queen Elizabeth's regular jeweler) to design the three-stone ring. The bespoke item also has a lot of significance: It has a big cushion-cut center diamond from Botswana, where Meghan and Harry spent time together early in their relationship, and two side stones from the late Princess Diana's jewelry collection. When the Duchess of Sussex has such an amazing ring why is she not seen wearing it? A source told E! Why Meghan Markle is not wearing her ring and here’s what they said.

Why Meghan Markle is not wearing her engagement ring she got from Prince Harry

At the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle was missing a familiar accessory. The Duchess of Sussex, traveled to Germany with Prince Harry, for the sixth edition of his adapted athletic event for veterans and service members.

The duo was together again on Wednesday for the wheelchair basketball tournament after she made her event debut at a special celebration for Family & Friends on Tuesday.

The Duchess, on the other hand, was not wearing the three-stone engagement ring with which Prince Harry proposed to her. However, an source told E! that "Meghan's engagement ring is now being serviced due to a loose setting."

Meghan Markle stunning accessory at the Invictus Game

As per Harper Bazaar, The Duchess of Sussex still had some special Invictus Games accessories on her hand. She wore a Welsh gold wedding ring, a tradition for the royal family, who have used pure gold for their wedding bands since the Queen Mother's wedding in 1923.

She also wore an eternity ring, which she started wearing in 2019. The newest addition to Meghan Markle’s jewelry collection made its public debut at Trooping the Colour that year, and it was most likely to commemorate a special event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their first wedding anniversary as well as the birth of their first child, son Prince Archie Harrison, in the weeks leading up to the film's premiere. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is attending the Invictus Games for the fourth time. They made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017 at an event in Toronto, where the Duchess of Sussex lived while filming Suits.

