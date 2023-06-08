Why is Meghan Markle’s curtsy trending amid the Netflix controversy? Read to find out

Meghan Markle's royal curtsies have taken center stage in recent times, attracting widespread attention after the launch of her six-part Netflix documentary and amidst the buzz surrounding Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir. As archival footage resurfaces, fans have flocked to social media to share clips of the duchess gracefully performing the reverential gesture to Queen Elizabeth II during various public events. This renewed interest comes in the wake of Meghan's previous remarks, where she mentioned that she initially thought being asked to curtsy by Harry was a jest during the early stages of their relationship. A TikTok video showcasing Meghan's deep curtsy to the queen on Christmas Day 2018 has gained significant traction, amassing hundreds of thousands of views and sparking a wave of admiration for the duchess and her respectful gesture.

Admirers praise Meghan's curtsy as a display of grace and class

The viral TikTok video shared by user thedianafile has struck a chord with viewers, attracting over 300,000 views and 10,000 likes. Commenters have flooded the video with words of praise for Meghan's curtsy, applauding her poise and elegance. Many users expressed their bewilderment at the negativity the duchess has faced, emphasizing her exceptional demeanor and respectfulness. Amidst the controversy surrounding Meghan's Netflix docuseries, her curtsy has become a symbol of her dignified approach.

Understanding the significance of the curtsy in royal protocol

A curtsy holds a deep-rooted tradition in British royal protocol as a gesture of reverence to the monarch. Female members of the royal family curtsy twice to the king or queen, both upon their initial meeting and when bidding farewell. However, there is no obligatory protocol requiring members of the public to curtsy, although some choose to do so voluntarily when encountering the sovereign or other members of the royal family. Contrary to popular belief, princesses do not curtsy to other princes or princesses, irrespective of their rank. This means that in formal settings, Meghan would not be expected to curtsy to Prince William or Kate Middleton unless they ascend to the positions of king and queen.

While Meghan faced criticism for her reenactment of her first curtsy, Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," offers a contrasting perspective. In his account of a lunch party attended by Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, where Queen Elizabeth II made an impromptu appearance, Harry spoke glowingly of Meghan's curtsy. Describing it as "deep" and "flawless," he highlighted the compliments she received from the assembled guests. Meghan's most recent public curtsy was observed in September 2022 when she paid her final respects to Queen Elizabeth as her coffin departed Westminster Abbey for its resting place at Windsor Castle. As public interest lingers, Meghan's curtsies continue to captivate audiences, adding a touch of grace to the ongoing discourse surrounding her and Prince Harry.

