Why Is Meghan Markle’s New Lifestyle Brand Facing Criticism? Find Out

Meghan Markel rolled out the announcement about her new lifestyle venture, which is named as As Ever. But this soon caught people's attention, resulting in her grabbing criticism as an existing clothing brand with the same name already exists which reportedly operates out of New York and New Jersey.

Markel came under fire after the announcement, where netizens heavily called her out on social media platforms for the choice of name of her lifestyle venture.

The Suits alum shared this announcement on Instagram, stating, “Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating.” She further penned about her excitement to announce As Ever that she has made and “poured my heart into.”

While talking about the brand, which is set to be launched in Spring 2025, Markel shared that it was “an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

Mark Kolski, co-founder of the clothing brand As Ever shared a statement on the brand’s Instagram page. He expressed his gratitude to the “old friends” who knew and loved their tiny family– AS Ever, and also “wanted to say hi” to the people that have become familiar that they existed.

Kolski further shared, “In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand. We are aware. We are not affiliated.”

Advertisement

The co-founder conversed with the Daily Mail later and mentioned learning about Markel’s lifestyle brand after a friend reached out to him, and also shared that he was getting advises from multiple professionals in the legal field as he could.