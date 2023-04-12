Why is Melissa Schuman reviving her assault case against Nick Carter? Here's what we know

American singer Melissa Schuman has revived her sexual assault case against Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and is taking him back to court more than 5 years after she accused him. Keep reading to know more about the case and why it's being brought back.

Melissa Schuman's accusation against Nick Carter

In 2017, Schuman accused Carter of sexually assaulting her in 2002 in Santa Monica when she was 18 years old and he was 22. Her lawsuit claimed that the 43-year-old singer forcibly performed oral s*x on her, and then made her reciprocate. The 38-year-old singer, who was in the girl group Dream, wanted Carter to face criminal charges for his alleged crime.

Schuman had claimed that after assaulting her, he took her virginity, even though she told him she was saving herself for marriage. Despite the singer's police report against Carter, the D.A.'s office declined to prosecute and press charges because the statute of limitations for the alleged incident expired in 2013. Now, Schuman believes a new bill amending the statute of limitations for civil actions revives her claim.

As a result, the actress is taking the case back to court hoping for a fruitful result this time around. Carter has denied the allegations and sued Schuman for $2.3 million earlier this year. As per his lawsuit, Schuman has been trying to extort money from him for years. Carter's attorney, Liane K. Wakayama issued a statement to TMZ claiming that Schuman has been plotting against his client to damage and defame him.

"Melissa Schuman has been peddling this tale for many years, but her allegation was false when she first made it back in 2017 and it still is. A judge in Nevada recently ruled, after reviewing the extensive evidence we laid out, that there are strong grounds for Nick Carter to proceed with his lawsuit against Ms. Schuman for plotting to damage, defame and extort Nick, his associates, his friends, and his family," the lawyer told the portal.

Wakayama added, "In light of our progress in Nevada, this kind of response is at once both predictable and pathetic. But this PR stunt won't shake Nick from his determination to hold Ms. Schuman and her co-conspirators to account for the immeasurable pain and suffering their extortionate conduct has caused."