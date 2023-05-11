Why is Mizkif slamming Twitch for Kai Cenat's misconduct during the subathon? Find out

Matthew 'Mizkif' returned to his Twitch account on May 9 and responded to a video by YouTuber Patrick CC that highlighted Kai Cenat's subathon. The video was titled “Twitch's demise in seven years”. While watching that video, Mizkif criticized Twitch for being too forgiving towards Kai Cenat, pointing out numerous occasions in which the 21-year-old might have been banned. He said in response to Patrick CC's video that said ‘Cenat didn't get enough credit for his subathon’.

According to Mizkif's opinion, Cenat has broken Twitch's terms of service during his subathon but gotten away with it since Twitch was lenient towards him. As highlighted in Patrick CC's video, Mizkif claimed that Cenat's subathon was a glaring instance of Twitch's self-sabotage. The way Twitch handled Cenat's subathon, in Mizkif's perspective, was handled poorly, and he said that Cenat "got away with a lot of s**t." He is not the only one who thinks that Twitch is biased towards Cenat. Another streamer xQc also claimed that Cenat would have gotten permanently banned if he would have been somewhere else.

Fans' reaction to Mizkif accusing Kai Cenat of misconduct during subathon

Several fans reacted to Mizkif’s viewpoint on Kai Cenat’s subathon. One person wrote, "Mizkif just said Kai Cenat should be banned on Twitch during his subathon in February. Is he cooking? or is this Ice Poseidon pocket p***y saying some bs as usual?" Another fan wrote, "Why does mizkif still have a platform." A third person commented, "Why does mizkif still have a platform."

About Mizkif

Mizkif, also known as Matthew Rinaudo, is an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer who was born on February 16, 1995. He is the founder of the game company One True King. In 2016, Rinaudo began streaming. He initially streamed to a small audience before becoming well-known in 2018 for helping fellow streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino with his camera work.

Rinaudo caught attention in March 2020 after earning over $5,600 for streaming while sleeping. He said, "Most streams can be very draining," in a Wired interview. It was the opposite in this stream. It was extremely simple. Sincerely, it was good to take a break from playing video games all day”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Nicki Minaj collaborate with Twitch star Kai Cenat.? Here's what we know