Why is Netflix receiving backlash because of Titanic? Read to find out

Netflix's announcement of the iconic film Titanic joining its streaming platform has raised eyebrows and fueled a heated debate. This controversy stems from the recent submersible tragedy that unfolded aboard the OceanGate Titan, as it was en route to explore the depths of the Atlantic Ocean where the Titanic wreckage lies. The submersible suffered a devastating implosion, leading to the loss of five lives.

Outrage over Netflix's timing

Social media platforms have become a hotbed of criticism aimed at Netflix for its decision to release Titanic so soon after the submersible tragedy. Many users have expressed their disappointment, labeling Netflix's timing as disrespectful and an opportunistic move to capitalize on the deaths associated with the Titan submersible incident. A Twitter user summed up the sentiment, stating, "Netflix is overstepping the boundaries of decency on this timing." Another user conveyed their disdain, tweeting, "People died in a tragic accident at the Titanic site, and now to capitalize on the moment to garner viewers is beyond distasteful."

Netflix responds to accusations

Netflix has found itself in the midst of a controversy it claims to have no control over. According to sources familiar with Netflix's licensing process, the timing of Titanic's arrival on the streaming platform is purely coincidental. Licensing deals for films and shows are typically negotiated and finalized months in advance. In this case, the agreement for Titanic was likely made long before the Titan submersible went missing, rendering any connection between the tragedy and Netflix's release date purely coincidental.

Release of Titanic on Netflix

Starting July 1, Titanic will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. and Canada. While the unfortunate submersible tragedy has stirred outrage and raised concerns about safety, it is important to note that the incident has shed light on the need for proper certification and safety measures in experimental deep submergence projects. James Cameron, a renowned figure in the diving community with multiple trips to the Titanic wreckage under his belt, has drawn parallels between the recent submersible tragedy and the original Titanic disaster, highlighting the importance of heeding warnings and ensuring the safety of such expeditions. Despite the outcry surrounding Netflix's timing, the streaming platform maintains that their decision to release Titanic on July 1 was unrelated to the submersible tragedy, emphasizing that their licensing agreements are established well in advance.

