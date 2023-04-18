Why is Netflix’s Beef facing boycott after actor David Choe’s old comments resurface? Find out

Beef on Netflix is now facing a call for a boycott from people after old comments by actor David Choe about his ‘rapey’ behaviour resurfaced online. Choe, who plays the role of Isaac on the show, made the comments back in 2014 on his podcast DVDASA.

David Choe’s comments about sexually assaulting a masseuse

During a podcast episode, David Choe recalled the time he got a massage from a woman named Rose and claimed to sexually assault her. As per Just Jared, the actor, 46, said that he took the masseuse’s hand and placed it on his private part. He admitted that she did not seem to enjoy it, but nonetheless, she continued to go along with it.

David said that when he was not pleased with what she was doing, he asked her to spit on him. However, she did not do it. He then asked her to kiss his member, but she did not do that as well.

Going further, he added, “I take the back of her head and I push it down on my dick, and she doesn’t do it, and then I go, ‘Open your mouth, open your mouth,’ and she does it,” he said. “And then I start face-f**king her.”

To this, Choe’s co-host Asa Akira replied, “You raped.”

ALSO READ: Beef on Netflix: 10 tweets to read before watching Ali Wong and Steven Yeun starrer drama

ALSO READ: Netflix’s Beef Ending EXPLAINED; Will there be a season 2 of Ali Wong and Steven Yeun’s show?

David Choe claimed he is ‘not a rapist’

According to Buzzfeed, David added a clarification that he is not a rapist. “I just want to make it clear that I admit that that’s rapey behavior. But I am not a rapist. With the rape stuff… I mean, I would have been in a lot of trouble right now if I put her hand on my dick and she’s like, ‘F**king stop I’m gonna go call security.’ That would have been a much different story. But the thrill of possibly going to jail, that’s what achieved the erection quest.”

When the podcast faced backlash at the time of coming out, the actor said that he just made up stories. “I’m sorry if anyone believed that the stories were fact. They were not!” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Utterly sickening’: Selena Gomez’s fans SLAM Hailey Bieber as she posted PICS in a white top like the singer