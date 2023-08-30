Why is One Piece Episode 1074 DELAYED this week? Everything to know about the break

The latest episode of One Piece was supposed to come out this week. However, due to unspecified reasons, the episode could not make its way onto the screens. Since then, a frantic search for the episode has been on the rise. Well, there is no need to fret as the episode will be coming out on the weekend. And this might as well be the last time we see Luffy in his Gear 5 form. So, without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the break. Read on.

Why is the new One Piece episode on break?

While neither the animation company nor any of the internal sources have come up to define the reason behind the break, fans already know why One Piece Episode 1074 is on a break. The Gear 5 episodes are some of the most animation-heavy scenes of the story. Thus, Toei Animation, the company behind the anime needs ample time to bring out the best. This is the only reason why the finishing act of the Gear 5 episodes is taking as much time to come out.

So, for the new one, the title will be "Believe in Momo- Luffy's Final Big Move." As mentioned in the title, more than Luffy, it is Momo who will be stealing the limelight from the heroes. The young boy will be the future emperor when the time comes. But now is the time for him to shine and showcase his powers in front of others. It will be interesting to see what the entire fight looks like.

One Piece Episode 1074 release date and streaming details

Most of the time of the break has already passed and the new episode comes out very soon. So, the final release date of the new episode is September 5, 2023. Once the episode is released in Japan, it will be available for streaming in different time zones. You can check your time zone here.

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll.

