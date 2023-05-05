Why is P.K. Subban being slammed for his joke about Lizzo during NHL playoffs?

People were not happy with the former NHL player's distasteful comment towards Lizzo after the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Updated on May 05, 2023   |  04:30 PM IST  |  821
P.K. Subban and Lizzo
P.K. Subban and Lizzo

Key Highlight

  • P.K. Subban is facing criticism for distasteful comment towards Lizzo's plus-sized body.
  • The comment sparked immediate social media backlash and he was labeled as ‘fatphobic’

P.K. Subban is facing criticism for his commentary on Tuesday night as he took aim at Lizzo’s body. This happened after the Florida Panthers defeated Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

ESPN co-anchor John Buccigross said that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to ‘pack a lunch’ after their disappointing loss to the Maple Leafs. Buccigross suggested that ‘packed lunch’ will give the team energy to play against their opponents.  

To this P.K. Subban replied that Maple Leafs need to ‘pack a Lizzo-sized lunch’ as a reference to the singer's plus-sized body for the means of measurement. This comment by a former NHL player didn’t sit right with netizens and they immediately slammed it on social media.

Fans reaction

People were not happy with the former NHL player's distasteful comment towards Lizzo after the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The comment sparked immediate social media backlash and he was labeled as ‘fatphobic’ as netizens demanded his removal from ESPN.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When The 1975 frontman Matty Healy said that dating Taylor Swift would be ‘emasculating’

One user tweeted ‘Just want to watch hockey without some panelists making a dig at women. First it was biz saying women only watch hockey for the men & now pk Subban saying a Lizzo size lunch. Ugh’. While the other one wrote, ‘The disgusting people enjoying PK Subban's comment about Lizzo are exactly WHY he should have kept his mouth shut. I've been a PK fan and supporter from day one - but his recent comments on Pride and now this? I don't see him the same way anymore. This is not okay’.

ALSO READ: Love Again: Where to watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan starrer movie online?

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian faces backlash for leaving North West waiting outside as she walked Met Gala carpet

After P.K. Subban commented some fans even took a dig at his career while defending the Good As Hell singer. One user wrote that they never heard of Subban earlier and that is why the former NHL player fat shamed Lizzo to get some attention. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lizzo takes Lie detector test, reveals she has a secret Instagram account

P.K. Subban

Why did Subban retire?
He was hoping to continue his playing career after spending the last three seasons with the Devils and becoming an unrestricted free agent last summer at the end of his eight-year, US$72-million contract. But he never received an offer he liked, so he decided to hang up his skates and look for new opportunities.
What is PK Subban known for?
Known not only as an All-Star NHL defenseman for the New Jersey Devils, Subban is also a philanthropist, entrepreneur, producer and fashion enthusiast.
Has P.K. Subban ever won a Stanley Cup?
Subban's closest shot to winning a Stanley Cup came in 2017, when his Predators reached the finals for the first time in franchise history but fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.
About The Author
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Disheeta Pinkvilla
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!