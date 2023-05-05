Why is P.K. Subban being slammed for his joke about Lizzo during NHL playoffs?

P.K. Subban is facing criticism for his commentary on Tuesday night as he took aim at Lizzo’s body. This happened after the Florida Panthers defeated Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

ESPN co-anchor John Buccigross said that the Toronto Maple Leafs need to ‘pack a lunch’ after their disappointing loss to the Maple Leafs. Buccigross suggested that ‘packed lunch’ will give the team energy to play against their opponents.

To this P.K. Subban replied that Maple Leafs need to ‘pack a Lizzo-sized lunch’ as a reference to the singer's plus-sized body for the means of measurement. This comment by a former NHL player didn’t sit right with netizens and they immediately slammed it on social media.

Fans reaction

People were not happy with the former NHL player's distasteful comment towards Lizzo after the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The comment sparked immediate social media backlash and he was labeled as ‘fatphobic’ as netizens demanded his removal from ESPN.

One user tweeted ‘Just want to watch hockey without some panelists making a dig at women. First it was biz saying women only watch hockey for the men & now pk Subban saying a Lizzo size lunch. Ugh’. While the other one wrote, ‘The disgusting people enjoying PK Subban's comment about Lizzo are exactly WHY he should have kept his mouth shut. I've been a PK fan and supporter from day one - but his recent comments on Pride and now this? I don't see him the same way anymore. This is not okay’.

After P.K. Subban commented some fans even took a dig at his career while defending the Good As Hell singer. One user wrote that they never heard of Subban earlier and that is why the former NHL player fat shamed Lizzo to get some attention.

