Why is Padma Lakshmi quitting Top Chef after 17 years as its host? Actress says, 'I feel it's time to...'

Indian-American actress and model Padma Lakshmi has announced her exit from popular cooking reality competition series Top Chef after 17 long years. The 52-year-old who has hosted the series since its second season issued a statement bidding it goodbye. Continue reading to know more details about her decision and why she chose to quit the reality show.

Why is Padma Lakshmi quitting Top Chef after 17 years?

Lakshmi, who was been hosting Top Chef for 17 years, recently announced her decision to depart from the reality series through a statement posted on her Instagram. The author's post from June 2, 2023, reads, "After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef. Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food."

ALSO READ: Padma Lakshmi turns 50 like a total boss; Says ‘50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started’

"After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it's time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books, and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support. Sincerely, Padma," she concluded. Lakshmi has cited her need to focus on her other projects as the reason she chose to depart from Top Chef.

The 52-year-old's travel and food docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi is among the reasons behind her exit. The series premiered on Hulu on June 18, 2020, and was then renewed for a second season which was released on May 5, 2023. A short holiday edition of Taste the Nation was also released on November 4, 2021. Meanwhile, season twenty of Top Chef will be Lakshmi's last season as its host. She has been the host of the series since its second season in 2006 post Chef Katie Lee's departure from the show in its first season.

Lakshmi who publishes a wide range of cookbooks has earned four Emmy nominations for being the host of Top Chef. But between her Hulu docuseries and her cookbooks, Lakshmi has decided to step back from her role as the host of Top Chef. Fans were left heartbroken over her exit but thanked her for her contribution to the show and wished her luck. Lakshmi posted a reel featuring images from her time on Top Chef and captioned it, "Don't worry— Champagne Padma lives on [red heart emoji]."

Advertisement

One user commented, "You are one of the best host on TV. Really going to miss you on Top Chef, but absolutely love Taste of Nation. You’re an icon. [emotional face emoji]." Another said, "You made the show what it is. Thank you for helping us find out strength to cook with our hearts. I'm excited for your new chapter. Love you [red heart emoji]." A third wrote, "you're a legend!! cannot wait to see where Taste the Nation goes and everything else you have in store!!! xx" A fourth replied, "Wherever your soul leads you, we will follow!"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top Chef Season 20: From contestants to guest judges and filming locations, Here are all the details