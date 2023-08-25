Why is PETA slamming Britney Spears amidst her divorce from Sam Asghari?

There's a brand-new twist in Britney Spears' world that's taking the spotlight. Not only is she grappling with a messy divorce, but now she's also locked in a tug-of-war with the fierce animal rights advocates over at PETA. What's the bone of contention this time, you ask? Well, our very own Toxic crooner has just added a furry friend to her family – an all-white pup named Snow. She proudly unveiled this adorable furball on her social media, but while Britney's all smiles, PETA is showing some serious frowns.

What went down between PETA and Britney Spears?

A spokesperson from PETA had some choice words saying, "When big names like Britney go on a pup shopping spree, those pesky puppy mills start celebrating, while animal shelters are left counting the cost in 'homeless' pets. With one cute post, Britney Spears has unwittingly made the plight of shelter dogs even more complex, depriving them of love, warm beds, and the chance for a fresh start."

Britney Spears is coping with her messy divorce

So, here's the backstory! Britney welcomed Snow into her life right after her soon-to-be ex-husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce. As they're working out the nitty-gritty details of their separation, including divvying up their furry companions, TMZ was first to spill the beans – Sam's got their sassy Doberman, Porsha, while Britney's holding the leash for the other four furry amigos.

Speaking of the fur squad, Snow makes it a pack of five for Britney. But PETA's not exactly wagging their tails in approval. Their take? "Britney could've been a superhero for all the right reasons and adopted a pooch from a shelter. But nope, she went the other way, and now innocent animals are the ones paying the price with their tails."

So, there you have it – Britney's new pup has landed her in hot waters with PETA. Will she shake off the criticism or throw them a bone? Time will tell, my friends. Meanwhile, let's hope Snow gets all the treats, belly rubs, and star treatment a pop icon's pup truly deserves!