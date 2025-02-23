Why Is Phil Collins Disinterested in Stepping Into Recording Room? Singer Reveals He’s Been ‘Very…’

It was previously revealed that Phil Collins won't be playing drums anymore, following the physical injury that he sustained in the past. Now, the artist has come up with even more shocking words that have saddened many of his die-hard followers.

In a recent interview with Mojo magazine, the Another Day in Paradise artist stated that he is not left with any eagerness to return to a recording studio. Collins blamed it on his physical limitations, which have also sucked out the desire within him to create new music.

"I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I'm not hungry for it anymore," the In the Air Tonight artist expressed. However, the singer took a slight pause during the conversation and added that he had been sick, "I mean, very sick…"

For those who do not know, the You'll Be in My Heart artist suffered from a spinal injury back in 2007. This forced Phill Collins to undergo severe nerve damage. Moreover, after a back operation, he was then left to suffer from "drop foot," a condition which makes it difficult to walk.

Then, further in the future, the artist suffered from a head injury in 2017, following which his son Nic went on to join the band Genesis for the drumming duties. This was during the band’s final tour, which ended in 2022.

Meanwhile, in the interview, Peter Gabriel, whom Collins had replaced following his departure from Genesis, recalled when Phill and other bandmates gave their final performance at the O2 Arena in London. “Phil wasn’t in as great a shape as he used to be, but they did a great job,” the artist stated to Mojo.

The interview in question happens to be from a cover story of Genesis’s lavish new boxed set commemorating the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. Interestingly, the interview was between all the classic members of Genesis, from Collins, Gabriel to Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Steve Hackett.