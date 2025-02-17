Why is Pixar’s Win or Lose Facing Backlash From LGBTQ+ Fans Ahead of Its Disney+ Release?

Pixar's Win or Lose, the first original TV series by the studio for Disney+, premieres on February 19. However, its premiere has been marred by controversy.

The animated series, which tells of various characters building toward a championship softball game, has been under fire after it was discovered that a transgender character's storyline had been cut from the show.

In December 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported that a line of dialogue affirming the transgender identity of a character was cut. A Disney spokesperson defended the move as some matters that should be left to parents to explain to children on their own initiative.

The Disney spokesperson told the outlet, "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline."

The character is still in the show but all the dialogues revealing their transgender identity have been omitted. This scandal comes after several previous claims that Disney has censored queer material, such as in cases on Lightyear, Inside Out 2, and more.

Transgender actress Chanel Stewart, who voiced the character, said that she was disappointed, stating to Deadline that she had been proud to bring a true trans experience to younger viewers. Former Pixar employees also criticized the move, calling it part of an overall trend of Disney sidelining LGBTQ+ representation.

Stewart said, "I was very disheartened. From the moment I got the script, I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard."

Many social media users have called for a boycott. Some believe it is only fair that trans children get represented, and former Pixar staff complained that Disney wasted money editing an already finished episode rather than showcasing different stories.

Win or Lose debuts February 19 on Disney+.