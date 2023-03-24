Why is Porsche's billionaire executive, Wolfgang, divorcing his wife Claudia?

Who is not aware of the luxury car Porsche, which is on everyone's wish list? But little do we know about the insight and deeds of what goes on in the multi-billionaire Porsche family. Wolfgang Porsche, the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche and the founder of Porsche AG, has filed for divorce from his wife, Claudia Huebner, whom he married in 2019.

The couple who shared the bond for the last 16 years and took their relationship to marriage in the year 2019 couldn't keep up as Claudia’s illness took a toll on their relationship.

Claudia Huebner’s illness, which made Wolfgang and Claudia part ways

Background

Claudia, started her career as a professor and slowly went on to create a widespread name in the education space, which got her recognition and praise at the early stage of her career. Which made her extend her influence in the political industry at large as well.

Personal Life:

Claudia has been married to Wolfgang Porsche since February 2019; after being together since 2007, they have made several public appearances at many events together. It's been reported that Caudia shares a daughter from her former marriage, and Wolfgang treats her like his own.

Ever since Claudia was diagnosed with a progressive, incurable neurological systemic disease known as "dementia" last year in 2022 and was no longer able to move on her own, her husband, Wolfgang, filed for divorce due to her dementia.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a group of symptoms that significantly impair memory, reasoning, and social skills and which classify dementia. Although there isn't one particular illness that causes dementia, many other causes can. Memory loss is a common symptom of dementia, but it has many other different causes and reactions for each individual.

Present update on Wolfgang Porsche's life

According to the Herald Sun, Huebner has lived close to her daughter for almost two years and makes sure of her whereabouts by giving her proper attention. As far as Claudia’s health is concerned, she has not been making progress; rather, there has been a huge decline in her health, as she is unable to move independently or to communicate.

It's also been noticed that Wolfgang has been sharing a close relationship with model Gabriele Prinzessin ever since his wife has taken a stinging health condition. The person with whom he stayed for the last 16 years couldn't keep up with his health condition of Claudia and ended up taking the legal route of filing for divorce.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Celebrity social media, 24 March, 2023: From Jonas to Jenner here’s the daily celebrity Instagram roundup