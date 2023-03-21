Why is Prince Harry asked to give a month’s notice before his trips to the UK? Find out

According to reports recently Prince Harry was asked to give at least 28 days’ notice for his planned trip to the United Kingdom. The Prince was told that this notice period will give them time for processing the security requests and the Home Office will determine whether the requested security arrangements are necessary or not.

However, as per reports The Duke of Sussex is not taking this and has pushed back on the decision. Prince Harry has even asked for the example of people similar to himself who did not receive security after stepping back from public duty.

Prince Harry on security arrangements

This situation between Prince Harry and the Home Office started when The Duke of Sussex was told that he will not be given the same degree of personal protection security when he is visiting the UK.

Prince Harry is also suing Associated Newspaper Limited (ANL) for the story published in February 2022 for their story that Prince Harry kept a legal fight with the government over a police bodyguard a secret but PR tried to put a positive spin on it as soon as the story broke. Harry’s lead attorney has asked to strike the publisher's defense or deliver summary judgment in Prince’s favor.

His legal team argued that these security arrangements were not valid because of the ‘procedural unfairness’. This is because the Prince was not given proper time to make ‘informed representations beforehand’.

In a public statement it was heard that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with kids were not able to return to his home because of the lack of protection needed in the UK. He even offered to personally pay for the police protection for himself and his family in January 2020 which was dismissed. Prince Harry does not want to impose on British taxpayers and is willing to personally cover the security costs.

