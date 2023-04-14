Why is Prince Harry attending King Charles' Coronation without Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle won't be there during King Charles III's coronation, expected to be held in a month. According to a report, the former actor won't attend the ceremony because she wants to spend time with her kids. Archie, a 3-year-old son, and Lilibet, a 22-month-old daughter, are Meghan and Harry's two children. The coronation is on May 6, which also happens to be Archie's fourth birthday, and as per reports, Meghan does not want to spend the day away from her older son.

Following a period of friction between the erstwhile royal couple and the rest of the royal family, there had been months of discussion over whether or not they would receive an invitation to the coronation of the next UK monarch. Last month, it was reported that they had received an invitation. However, considering recent comments made by Prince Harry against the royal family in his new book “Spare” as well as in interviews, it was hotly debated in the media whether or not they would attend. Harry had previously made it known that he was still considering going as an option. But as of right now, it is official that he won't be joined by Meghan at the coronation of King Charles III.

Is Prince Harry going alone to the King Charles III's coronation?

Prince Harry will seemingly go to London alone after the Harry and Meghan Markle spokeswoman released a statement on Thursday. The spokesperson reportedly stated, "The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,". Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay in California with the Duchess of Sussex.

At the funeral for Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, Harry and Meghan were the last members of the royal family to be spotted together in public. They were spotted with William and Kate Middleton. Following their announcement in January 2020 that they would retire from their positions as senior working royals, Meghan and Harry went to the US, where they currently reside with their two children.

