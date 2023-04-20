Why is Prince Harry being 'snubbed' and treated as 'the pariah' among royals?

Prince Harry will be attending his father, King Charles’ coronation ceremony on May 6. Even though the King has reciprocated Harry’s efforts to amend their relationship, experts believe the rest of the royals will give Harry the cold shoulder on his visit to the UK.

Experts reveal there will be no scope for reconciliation

Ever since the Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced that Prince Harry would attend the coronation without Meghan, people have been wondering if Harry will use this chance as an opportunity to mend his relations with his family. Christopher Andersen, author of the book “The King,” mentioned how he doesn’t think this meeting will prove as a chance for reconciliation between Harry and the Royals. "My guess is that Harry will be treated like something of a pariah and that he is well aware of that," Andersen said.

He continued, "So, you have to give him credit for being willing to show up anyway. There is a humiliation factor here. Watching the other royals share center stage with the king and queen while he is probably going to be shunted aside – this will likely be painful and incredibly frustrating for Harry. I have a feeling that even Prince Andrew will be afforded better treatment and shown more respect by the crown – that’s how deep the animosity toward the Sussexes runs in royal circles these days."

Sources have also reported that the members of the royal family have no interest in chit-chatting with Harry "beyond the most basic of greetings." It was also reported that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie might be the only ones showing Harry any love.

Anderson continued to explain, "Harry knows that he's just going to have to follow his grandmother’s ‘keep calm and carry on’ motto. He'll have to just grit his teeth and get through it. I fully expect Harry to be sidelined and snubbed. We can look forward to lots of photographs of Harry standing alone, looking downcast and grim, even visibly seething."

ALSO READ: Did Prince Harry called King Charles III to ask him for money? Royal family author answers

Are people supporting Harry?

Author Cristopher Anderson explained how people might be affectionate towards Harry while keeping in mind that he is Princess Diana’s younger son and how there might be hostility towards the crown because of the anti-monarchist movement. He said, "There will almost certainly be boos from the crowd, but let's not forget that there is still some lingering affection among the people for Diana's younger son. And I expect there will be some catcalls aimed in the direction of Andrew, Camilla, and even Charles as well. Like it or not, there is a growing anti-monarchist movement in Great Britain, and they are becoming increasingly vocal."

Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, has also claimed that it was Charles’ wish that Harry attend the coronation, and Harry is well aware of his duty, which is why we will be seeing the 38-year-old Prince at the historic event.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is King Charles trying to reconcile with Prince Harry after ‘peace talks’?