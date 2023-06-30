Why is Prince Harry moving ahead without Meghan Markle on Africa Documentary? Find out

Prince Harry is reportedly organizing a solo trip back to Africa for an upcoming documentary. Page 6 revealed that despite uncertainties surrounding Harry and Meghan Markle's deal with Netflix, the Duke of Sussex is looking to follow in his mother’s footsteps.

Harry following Diana’s footsteps

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are facing immense pressure to deliver compelling and successful content for their Netflix partnership, especially after their Spotify deal fell through. In an attempt to create captivating programming.

Prince Harry contemplates embarking on a solo journey to Africa, a move that resonates with the legacy of his mother, Princess Diana. Princess Diana's impactful campaign against landmines in Africa serves as a powerful inspiration for Prince Harry's potential documentary.

While the documentary's specific focus remains unknown, the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike poses a temporary obstacle, delaying the Prince's plans for now. As Megan and Harry strive to navigate this critical juncture, the world awaits eagerly to witness how they will utilize their storytelling platform to make a lasting impact and captivate global audiences.

Prince Harry’s Africa connection

Prince Harry shares a profound and enduring love for Africa, evident in his early experiences with the continent, such as taking Meghan Markle on a memorable camping trip there.

His passion for Africa led him to establish Sentebale, a charity in Lesotho, which translates to 'forget me not' and focuses on supporting vulnerable children. This initiative was co-founded with Prince Seeiso, the younger brother of Lesotho's king.

Harry also paid tribute to Princess Diana's legacy by walking through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola. In 2019, he further retraced her path by venturing through another minefield in Angola.

With his role as the President of the conservation group African Parks, it is speculated that Prince Harry's upcoming documentary may delve into the remarkable national parks of Africa and the ongoing endeavors in wildlife conservation.

Mounting Pressure on Harry and Meghan

Following the cancellation of their Spotify deal due to a reported lack of compelling ideas, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now facing the challenge of generating captivating content for Netflix.

Sources have revealed that the couple struggled to present noteworthy concepts for their podcasting venture. Notably, Harry allegedly proposed interviewing prominent figures such as Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Vladimir Putin, and even Pope Francis to discuss their "childhood trauma" and religion.

While the Spotify collaboration fell through, the pressure still remains on the famous couple to deliver engaging and thought-provoking content for their Netflix partnership. The couple now faces the task of brainstorming innovative ideas that will captivate audiences and make a lasting impact in the realm of digital media

