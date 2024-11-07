Why is Rapper Plies suing Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Soulja Boy, and GloRilla? Lawsuit Explained

Rapper Plies has filed a lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Soulja Boy, and GloRilla. He is accusing these artists of copyright infringement, alleging they used the beat from his 2008 track Me & My Goons in their own songs without permission. The case includes claims that these artists incorporated elements of his original track into their singles, resulting in unauthorized usage that Plies believes requires legal redress. Plies' lawsuit highlights two songs in particular for alleged infringement: 'Pretty Boy Swag' by Soulja Boy and Wanna Be, a collaboration between GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion, which later featured Cardi B on a remix.

The rapper, known legally as Algernod Lanier Washington, claims Soulja Boy’s track 'Pretty Boy Swag' includes significant elements of Me & My Goons that went uncredited. Although released back in 2010, 'Pretty Boy Swag' became a major hit for Soulja Boy, climbing music charts and attracting wide attention. More recently, 'Wanna Be,' a song created by Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla, allegedly utilizes similar beats and musical stylings, particularly in its rhythm and bass line, according to the lawsuit. When Cardi B joined for a remix version of 'Wanna Be,' the song gained further popularity, leading to heightened visibility for its similarities to Plies' track.

In addition to the artists, Plies has named various music production companies in his complaint, asserting that they contributed to the alleged infringement by endorsing and distributing the songs in question. Among the defendants listed in the legal documents are Hot Girl Productions, Collipark Productions, Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group, and Interscope Records. These entities are accused of facilitating and benefiting from the alleged copyright infringement.

The lawsuit seeks damages from each defendant and requests acknowledgment of Plies' copyright ownership over the original beats. Although the specific amount Plies is seeking has not been disclosed, the case underscores his efforts to protect his work and claim compensation for what he argues is a breach of intellectual property rights.

The artists involved have not yet made any public statements regarding the lawsuit, nor have they responded to inquiries from media outlets. As the lawsuit unfolds, legal proceedings will further determine if the beat usage constitutes copyright infringement. Meanwhile, Plies, who has built a successful music career over two decades, has taken steps to ensure his work is acknowledged and protected within the music industry.

