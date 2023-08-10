Why is rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Florida? Find out

Tekashi 6ix9ine whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, rose to popularity as a rapper, but his fame was not just limited to his music. He is also known for his infamous notorious, and controversial persona, legal entanglements, and engagement in the criminal world. The rapper found himself in trouble again in Floria recently as he got arrested.

Tekashi 6ix9ine gets arrested in Florida

Tekashi 6ix9ine found himself in a familiar situation on Wednesday night as he posed for a booking photo following his arrest in Florida. The rapper was apprehended for missing a court appearance and was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, where he took his mug shot. After posting $2,000 bai, however, he was released. This arrest is related to three traffic citations 6ix9ine received in June when he was pulled over by the police for driving way over the speed limit.

As per the court docs, Tekashi was driving at a speed of 135 mph in an area designated for 65 mph on the Florida Turnpike, resulting in a speeding citation. Additionally, he received tickets for operating an unregistered vehicle and not having his car insurance on hand. In typical Tekashi style, he didn't attend the court hearing scheduled for July to deal with these charges. Consequently, this led the judge to issue a warrant for his arrest and ultimately resulting in him going to jail on August 9.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's long list of legal issues

6ix9ine has consistently been in hot waters with the law. His numerous encounters with the police are notoriously infamous. In 2018-19 he collaborated with law enforcement in a racketeering case, during which he gave testimony against his former gang members. Most recently the rapper was attacked brutally by a whole group of people who attacked him at his gym. The attackers were arrested and faced charges of assault and robbery. According to his attorney Lance Lazzaro, 6ix9ine attempted to defend himself against the group, but he was outnumbered and overwhelmed by the attackers, as per a report by TMZ. Allegedly at the time of the assault, the rapper's security team was not present at the scene.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine initially gained recognition when his tracks on Soundcloud went viral. He rose to fame in late 2017 when he released his debut commercial single Gummo, which went platinum.

