Why is Rihanna facing backlash over the $1 million ring she wore at 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance?

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance continues to make headlines even after several days. The superstar returned to the stage after a gap of 6 years, leaving viewers and fans extremely excited for her gig. However, this time around, it is not her performance, but an accessory to her outfit which has caused quite a stir on social media. Why is Rihanna facing backlash on Twitter?

An activist group called Justice for Myanmar took to Twitter and called out Rihanna for wearing a Burmese ruby ring worth a whopping $1 million. Myanmar is known all over the world for its precious stones and rubies. However, their trade also provides funds for the military junta government of the country, which practice atrocities on its common people. The activist group thus urged Rihanna to call for a ban on the trade of these jewels from Myanmar. The tweet read, “.@rihanna [should] stand with the [people] of #Myanmar & support a gems ban, after wearing a $1 million Burmese ruby ring at #SuperBowl The ring is from NYC's Bayco Jewels, which has at least 9 items on their site featuring Myanmar gems Myanmar gems fund junta atrocities. Ban the trade!”

It also added that Rihanna’s ring, which costs $1 million, featured "a rare natural, unheated 19.47-carat sugarloaf cabochon Burma ruby and 5.66-carats of trillion-cut and round-brilliant colourless diamonds set in platinum and 18kt yellow gold" More about the ruby mining trade in Myanmar The group noted that Bayco Jewels LLC, which is based out of New York City has at least 9 items on their website that feature rubies and sapphires from Myanmar. For the uninitiated, Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil ever since its military overthrew the civilian government in 2021. People are now protesting against the Diamonds singer wearing the Burmese ruby ring from Myanmar mines. Ruby mining helps fund #Myanmar junta’s campaign of terror against the people, said the activist group.

The group further mentioned how many artists were also targeted by the military government including former politician and hip hop artist Phyo Zeyar Thaw who was executed. It should be noted that in February 2021, Rihanna tweeted in support of Myanmar’s people . as she wrote, “my prayers are with you Myanmar.”

