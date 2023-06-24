Why is Rihanna stepping down as CEO of Savage x Fenty after 5 years? All you need to know

Rihanna, the globally famous singer is also well-known for her career as a businesswoman as well. As you may know, Rihanna founded the fashion brand Fenty, which is highly active in both the clothing and beauty businesses. As per the latest reports, Rihanna has now stepped down as the CEO of Savage x Fenty, the lingerie brand co-owned by her. The renowned singer has bid goodbye to the post after serving the brand for over 5 years.

Why did Rihanna step down as the CEO of Savage x Fenty

According to the latest reports published by Vogue Business, Rihanna has now decided to step down as the CEO of Savage x Fenty but has decided to continue as the brand's Executive Chairman. The brand, which celebrated its 5th anniversary in May 2023, is co-founded by Rihanna and an investors group that includes many big names like luxury goods giant LVMH and Marcy Venture Partners of Jay Z.

The reports also suggest that the former Anthropologie CEO Hillary Super replaced Rihanna as the new head of the group. If the reports are to be believed, the celebrated singer decided to step down as the CEO of Savage x Fenty, as the brand needs more attention this time. However, Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with her partner ASAP Rocky, is planning to prioritize her role as a mother and focus more on her family life.

Rihanna welcomes Hillary Super to Savage x Fenty with a statement

The celebrated singer, who is now planning to serve Savage x Fenty as the Executive Chairperson of the brand, welcomed new CEO Hillary Super with an official statement provided to Vogue. However, Rihanna refrained from revealing the actual reason behind her stepping aside from the post of CEO, in her statement.

"It has been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry incredibly over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer," said Rihanna in her statement. "I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO. She is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level," the singer concluded.

