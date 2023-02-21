Why is Robert Downey Jr. not returning to MCU as Iron Man? Marvel clears the air

The final scene of Avengers: Endgame still gives us goosebumps. The most famous dialogue, "I love you, 3000," was on every MCU fan’s tongue. This was the impact created by Robert Downey Jr and ever since the news of Robert Downey Jr.'s exit from the MCU broke, fans have been disappointed that he will not be returning to his roots as "Iron Man" on the big screen. As confirmed by Marvel, Robert Downey Jr., the face behind the superhero Iron Man, has taken the exit door. The alternatives for Tony Stark to return "aren't on the table," as quoted by Stephen Broussard, Vice President of Production and Development at Marvel Studios.

Robert Downey Jr. exit Iron-Man fans who have been following the MCU closely will be devastated by this news. But seeing the possible scenario—Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame, where he sacrifices himself in order to save the world and people around him—wet every fan's eyes when the funeral scene came up, which will undoubtedly lead to a difficult transactional phase for fans to process Tony Stark's absence from the MCU screen. Marvel's Phase Five will be in conjunction with all of Phase Four. Here is how. In a recent interview, Broussard shed light on how Marvel's Phase Five will be in conjunction with all of Phase Four, as he added in his conversation with io9: "I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping up. If you look at, like, Cassie getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], it's also been claimed that new characters and fresh faces will be introduced, such as Jack in Werewolf by Night.” He added, "After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront, which, again, has always happened in the comics.”

Harrison Ford is a recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) This news coincides with Harrison Ford reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 80-year-old icon, who has starred in some of the greatest movie series ever, including Indiana Jones and Star Wars, will reportedly have some pretty big shoes to fill. Hot Mic with John Rocha and Jeff Snider reported that Harrison would reportedly take over for William Hurt, who passed away in March at the age of 71, in the Marvel films as General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross. The audience and fans are waiting to see how Robert Downey Jr. will respond to this issue. And what future plans does the actor have for himself.

