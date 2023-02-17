Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan? All the deets inside

The talk-show host, who joined the ABC morning programme as a co host in 2017, revealed on Thursday's live edition that he will be leaving. As the programme changes its name to Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos will take his spot permanently.

Ryan Seacrest's emotional farewell to his long-running show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" will be greatly missed. Ryan took to social media to announce his resignation with a heartfelt note.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest mentioned. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together." I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew—we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people, and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It's been a memorable ride, and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's "real" husband, Mark.

Seacrest also went on to share how strong his bond is with Ripa, who also calls Ryan Seacrest "family." Ryan also confirmed his return to the show, but as a guest host in new episodes of Live with Kelly and Mark.

"I love the fact that we get to sit here every day and connect with you in your homes," Seacrest said, adding that the host became emotional and couldn't hide it, which he later covered with a joke. "This show really comes together because of an incredible family of people, many of whom have been here long before me." They come in every day with a great attitude, a lot of fun, and a lot of laughs, and we put this show on. "I have to tell you, I never thought a television show of this caliber was winging it so much."

Kelly’s response to Ryan’s heartfelt note:

Kelly responded by quoting - , "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan." Ryan's energy, passion, and love for entertainment are one-of-a-kind.

Fans are shipping the bond between Ryan and Kelly, and the show's audience will definitely miss the duo together. But it also sparked their curiosity about how the show will take off with Mark taking over after Ryan Seacrest's long tenure as host.