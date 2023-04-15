Why is Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’? Find out

On Friday, Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years. He got emotional after his last time walking on the stage along with co-host Kelly Ripa.

On Ryan’s last day his whole family was in attendance with First Lady Jill Biden as the special guest. Michael Bublé also sent a sweet video message.

But why did Ryan Seacrest decide to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after six years? Here is what we know.

Ryan Seacrest on leaving ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

After six years, Ryan Seacrest announced in February 2023 that he is leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan. Seacrest made an Instagram post on February 16, 2023 to inform his decision about leaving the talk show. Seacrest also explained that he is leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan to focus on his other works which includes KIIS-FM radio show – On Air with Ryan Seacrest, American Idol, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve along with his charity Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios. He also talked about shifting to Los Angeles from New York City for his work.

Ryan Seacrest wrote, ‘I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country’.

As per Page Six source, Ryan Seacrest also found the schedule of Live talk show grueling as he also had to travel cities for the American Idol auditions along with focusing on the radio show. The source also confirmed that Ryan needs a break from his schedule and is eager to expand in the food industry.

Ryan Seacrest will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos on the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Erotic rituals keeping marriage exciting for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos