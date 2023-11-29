Why is Sabrina Carpenter's "Feather" music video controversial? Exploring reports as church priest gets fired over location used

American singer and actress, Sabrina Carpenter has been under the spotlight ever since she released her recent song, Feather. The music video has stirred quite a controversy as some parts of the songs were shot at a Roman Catholic church in Brooklyn as a backdrop. Following the video being released on the internet, the priest of the church has been removed for allowing the pop star.

Sabrina Carpenter's music video fallout caused the priest 'relieved' of duties from the church

The video released on 30th October 2023 showed Sabrina Carpenter at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Brooklyn, New York. The pop star is seen dancing around four pastel coffins in front of the church’s altar as she wears a super-short black dress and a veil. Her dancing next to pastel-colored coffins led to its priest being stripped of his administrative duties after its release and officials holding a Mass to restore the church's “sanctity.”

Catholic News Agency reports that the priest was disciplined just days after Carpenter released the visual. Two days after the release of Sabrina Carpenter's music video, the Diocese of Brooklyn shared a statement stating that Bishop Robert Brennan was "appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn.”

ALSO READ: Is Charlie Puth dating Sabrina Carpenter? Rumours spark as kissing video of singers goes viral

Why was Sabrina Carpenter's music video Feather controversial?

In the video, Carpenter kills a slew of male suitors as she enters a Catholic church clad in black tights to dance among pastel-colored coffins on the altar. Dropped on Halloween, the visuals showed the singer going about her day as guys start following her around on the street and later catcall her, which ultimately ends with them getting hit by a truck. Later, Sabrina Carpenter arrives at a Catholic church to mourn / secretly celebrate the deaths of all the men who wronged her in the song.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter calls best friend Joey King 'the worst human being' on her birthday: Find out why