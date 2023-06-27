Why is Selena Gomez facing social media backlash after abruptly unfollowing Zayn Malik and others? Find out

Since the beginning of this year, Selena Gomez has been looped in social media controversies. She even had to take a break from TikTok to steer clear from the negativity and improve her mental health. At first she was bullied for her weight gain which was caused due to the lupus medicine, then the Hailey Bieber-Kylie Jenner eyebrow incident happened. Now, fans noticed that Selena Gomez has quietly unfollowed Zayn Malik on Instagram. This has sparked mixed wild reactions from the fans. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez unfollows Zayn Malik

Just weeks after Selena Gomez’s ‘I’m single’ TikTok video went viral, PopFaction pointed out that Zayn was no longer on Selena’s follower list. The singer has also unfollowed Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Zendaya on Instagram. Fans are curious as to what sparked Gomez’s unfollowing spree. A day after this news spread, Zayn Malik has also unfollowed the Wolves singer on Instagram along with archiving all his photos on Instagram.

Fans reaction

After the news of Selena Gomez unfollowing A-lister artists went viral on Twitter, netizens commented that the singer needs to be cautious of her actions given the level of popularity.

One user tweeted, “It’s crazy how Selena is trending worldwide just cause she went on an unfollow spree. Her relevancy is a blessing and a curse she needs to be extra careful.” Another added, “Selena went on an unfollow spree and everybody’s trying to make drama out of it instead of using their brain cells and thinking maybe she just wanted to unfollow ppl she never interacted with.” One Twitterati wrote, “I can’t imagine being so famous there is news on who you unfollow. That sucks honestly. Let her do what she wants without all our opinions on it.”

At present, Selena Gomez is busy working on her new album and has been shooting for Emilia Perez in Paris. The singer also has two cooking shows lined up.

