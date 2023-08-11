Why is Selena Gomez hosting her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit? Here's everything we know about event

Selena Gomez has been an active advocate for a number of different things she believes in but the pop star has now taken one step forward and decided to host a Rare Impact Fund Benefit. The Only Murders in the Building star, who is busy working on her album, has announced it and the tickets are up for sale. Here's what we know about the event.

Why is Selena Gomez hosting first Rare Impact Fund Benefit?

On Thursday, August 10, Gomez revealed that she will be hosting her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles in the month of October. It will be the first fundraising event hosted by Rare Beauty, a beauty brand launched by Gomez in 2020. The event is being organized in support of youth mental health organizations and will be providing information and details about mental health stigmas and services for people around the world.

"There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health. This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund," said the 31-year-old. The event is titled A Night of Radiance & Reflection and will be held at Nya Studios in Hollywood. Gomez is expected to host 350 guests, and her Hulu series costar, Martin Short will also be making an appearance.

Music producer and DJ Marshmello will also be attending the event being held on October 4, 2023. The official website describes it as "an inspiring night of food, drinks, entertainment, and a live auction" hoping to reduce the stigma around mental health and educate people about the available services. Gomez donates 1% of all Rare Beauty sales to the Rare Impact Fund. The nonprofit's aim is to expand access to mental health services for people.

More about the Rare Impact Fund

The fund supports 23 organizations globally and has reportedly helped more than 740,000 people, 10,000 teachers and administrators, and 367 educational systems since it was first started. Gomez, who was recently spotted at Tayor Swift's successful Eras Tour, has been an active advocate for mental health and her own struggles with it. The singer has also talked about her bipolar disorder diagnosis in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Selena Gomez and her struggle with mental health

Back in 2014, the Come and Get It hitmaker divulged, "I lost sight of who I was. I listened to the opinions of people, and I tried to change who I am because I thought that others would accept me for it." The next year she explained how despite feeling so many emotions we don't want to, our purpose as human beings is to share, help, and encourage others. Being diagnosed with Lupus also caused anxiety, panic attacks, and depression, for Gomez.

