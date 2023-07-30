Why is Selena Gomez slammed by Hailey Bieber fans over new TikTok video? Find out

Since the beginning of this year, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been on the forefront of all the social media drama. The loyal fans of Hailey and Selena have been at each other’s throat ever since Justin Bieber married the former in 2018 after a whirlwind engagement.

The overeager fans are again fueling the drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber amid the latter's pregnancy rumors. Here is why the Wolves singer is getting slammed by Hailey’s loyal fans over a new TikTok video.

Selena Gomez slammed by Hailey Bieber’s fans

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are yet again at the forefront of another drama started by their overeager fans. This time it is Hailey’s fans that are attacking Selena over a new TikTok video.

Recently, Gomez’s friend Connar Franklin posted a TikTok which they created during the latter's bachelorette party. In the said video, the Wolves singer and her other friends can be seen doing a catwalk lineup thing.

Earlier this month, Hailey Gomez and her friends created a similar video during the 4th of July weekend. The video featured Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and more.

Now fans are accusing Selena Gomez of copying Hailey Bieber. Fans have claimed that if Selena had created the video first and Hailey had done it after, then people would have brutally slammed the 26 year old model for copying the Wolves singer. They pointed out the double standard of this social media drama.

It is important to note that neither Hailey nor Selena posted this video on social media. Lori Harvey and Connar Franklin posted the videos on their own social media accounts.

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy speculations

This drama started after fans are speculating that Hailey and Justin Bieber is pregnant after five years of marriage. Last week, Hailey Bieber posted a photo dump on Instagram and noticed that in pictures Hailey’s lips were looking puffy and claimed that it is a sign of pregnancy.

Eagle-eyed fans even believe that the Rhode founder left an Easter egg for her followers when she stepped out for shopping with Lori Harvey in a white dress. She held her stomach as she walked down the street and also patted her lower stomach as she passed a stroller for young children.

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez prioritizing her mental health after celebrating 31st birthday? Here’s everything to know