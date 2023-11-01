Why is Selena Gomez taking a break from social media? Singer EXPLAINS

Selena Gomez, the ever-shining and lovely singer, is one of the most loved social media celebrities. With over 400 million followers on Instagram, Gomez is one of the most followed people on social media. The Rare singer loves keeping her fans in the loop about her life and often shares what’s going on with her. But after staying offline for a few days today, Selena Gomez came forward and shed some light on her absence and why she would be taking a break in a new Instagram Story.

Selena Gomez explains why she is taking a break from social media

Selena Gomez announced to her 430 million Instagram followers that she is taking a hiatus from social media due to the horror, hate, violence, and terror that's going on in the world. The music sensation and Only Murders in the Building actress did not specifically mention the Israel-Hamas war, but it is apparent that posts about the Hamas terrorist attack and following destruction in Gaza influenced her decision to leave social media platforms.

Gomez said this in an Instagram story. "I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that's going on in the world. It is horrifying to see people tortured and killed, or any act of hatred directed at any one group. We must safeguard all people, especially children, and put an end to the violence."

The Rare singer then continued, "I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag; I just can't stand by and watch innocent people get hurt. That's what bothers me. I wish I had the power to change the world. However, a post will not be enough. Love, Selena."

Selena Gomez on the work front

The ever-kind singer Selena Gomez has had a busy year. Gomez has been launching new products and taking her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, to new heights. Besides this, she was also seen in Only Murders in the Building Season 3, which aired this year, along with Meryl Streep.

Aside from her acting and entrepreneurial activities, Gomez has been keeping up with her friends. Last week, she was seen on a night out with her bestie, Taylor Swift. Gomez is also working on finishing her third album and even released a single called Single Soon in August of this year, which instantly became a hit.

