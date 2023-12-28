Why is Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens under fire for recent remarks? Here’s what’s bothering the fans

During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, Jonathan Owens revealed that he had never paid attention to gymnastics and also admitted that he was not aware of Biles' success when they started dating. He also joked about being the catch in the relationship. His comments sparked furious outrage amongst fans who branded him and told him he should be more like Travis Kelce, who has been known for praising his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens under fire for recent remarks

On Tuesday, December 26, Jonathan Owens shared a photo of himself with Simone Biles wearing matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree as they celebrated the holiday together. The post came less than a week since the pair appeared on The Pivot podcast, where all the backlash towards Owens began. As a result, users' efforts to shame Owens' safety for his remarks continued in his comments section. One user wrote, "Who is this guy? I only recognize Simone Biles the Olympic gold gymnast." "Mr. Biles," another simply labeled Owens.

During the program, Owens narrated how he and Biles met through the dating app Raya in 2020. Owens admitted that he was not aware of Biles' success when they started dating, as he was unable to watch the Olympics while playing football at Missouri Western. He also joked about being the catch in the relationship since Biles sent the first message. Biles can be seen smiling and running with Owens' jokes throughout the podcast. However, some fans took the comments out of context and used them as ammunition for the backlash that ensued. Unoffended by the joke, Biles took to social media to respond to those trying to villainize her husband.

Simone Biles posted a picture of her and Owens on Instagram with the caption 'mood' before writing 'are ya'll done yet?' on X. Fans were unhappy with her post and flooded her tweet with comments.

One user wrote, "Why are you mad at us? Your husband said it." Another wrote, "There's no need to be mad at us, we're just trying to show you a red flag when we see it. A flag on the play, if you will." "Hope you got your prenup sis, because it's obvious he doesn't plan on staying for too long. you were never his type, that's why you had to chase him," a third user commented.

Podcast host and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark also came to Owens and Biles' support with a video on X. Clark said, "Instead of being happy for two people who are excited to be together, two people who support one another wholeheartedly, we've now decided to pick apart one clip instead of learning the whole story. The moral of the story is this: If Simone Biles is happy, why aren't you?"

Who is Jonathan Owens?

Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, known as the husband of legendary Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, is making a significant impact on the field as his team embarks on a playoff push in the final weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Owens is a part of the rebuilding Packers and has proven to be a vital component of the team's secondary. Spotrac reports that Owens is signed to a one-year contract with the Green Bay Packers, valued at $1,010,000, following his time with the Houston Texans. Despite his role as a backup, Owens has proven his worth on the field.

Owens as an undrafted free agent started his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, earning $375,000 in his rookie season. He later spent three years in Houston, earning $1,861,072, before joining the Green Bay Packers. Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, following a successful collegiate career at Missouri Western State University.

Owens, despite earning second-team honors and being named MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year, was undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. His journey serves as a testament to the fierce competition in the league and the challenges faced by talented players from lesser-known collegiate conferences.

