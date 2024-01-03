Why is the staff of THIS 5-star Miami hotel fed up with Kanye West?

Kanye West has displeased his favorite five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort in Miami with his stay, where he has a recording studio set up. The staff of the luxury hotel, which is located outside the party-friendly South Beach neighborhood, particularly the security staff, are unhappy with the rapper and singer-songwriter for his late-night guests.

Staff at 5-Star Miami Hotel fed up with Kanye West

After having upset the global Jewish community, Adidas, Gap, and the Kardashians, Page Six reports that Kanye West has worn out his welcome at his favorite Miami hotel. The rapper-turned-designer-turned-all-purpose-scourge has been staying at the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort, where he’s so ensconced that he even has a recording studio set up.

The 5-star hotel is outside of the party-friendly South Beach neighborhood and some staff, especially the security staff are fed up with the troubled rapper's late-night guests. On a particularly wild night lately, Kanye West performed during the Art Basel festival, and there was a line of around 15 SUVs coming and going from the hotel until 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, West seems to have been trying to mend some fences ahead of the release of his album named Vultures, which is co-created with Ty Dollar Sign. West posted an apology, written in Hebrew, to the Jewish community online. His message, translated from Hebrew, reads, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

West continued, “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.” The rapper concluded his statement by saying he’s “committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Kanye West upset the Jewish community with his rant

On 15 December 2023, Kanye West retaliated against Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler, and Donald Trump in a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas, attacking his former business partners and Balenciaga creative director Demna, among other issues, to a small crowd of people. “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” he screamed.

He continued, “Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump. This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.” West, who is bipolar, went on to tell the crowd to “shut the f–k up” before ranting about how all the “rich f–ks” in the room have their kids enrolled “in Zionist schools” and blasting the private school his children attend.

“I don’t give a f–k,” he shouted at one point. The rapper further claimed that his daughter North, “ripped up the motherf–king couches in the house” to be able to travel with him on his trip. North was seen in Sin City with West at a listening party on 14 December night for his and Ty Dolla Sign’s upcoming album, Vultures.

“I still keep some Jews with me / Management? Nah / I only let ’em do my jewelry,” he rapped as his daughter stood nearby.

