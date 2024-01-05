Why is Steve Burton leaving Days of Our Lives just a year after comeback? Reason explored

Steve Burton has bid farewell to Days of Our Lives just a year after making a comeback as Harris Michaels. In a heartfelt video shared on the Daily Drama’s YouTube page, Burton expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, saying, “Wow! Well, I just shot my final scenes here on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast [and] to the crew. It’s been amazing.”

Steven Burton announces exit from show Days of Our Lives

Reflecting on the past year, Burton acknowledged the swift passage of time, stating, “I can’t believe it’s been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans.“It’s just … I’m always so full of gratitude. So thank you. Stay tuned,” teasing what lies ahead.

This departure marks a significant point in Burton's soap opera journey, which began with his debut on Days of Our Lives in 1988. After a year, he left to take on roles in other renowned series like The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

His exit from General Hospital in November 2021 was a result of his refusal to comply with the studio’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, citing religious and medical exemptions. Shortly thereafter, Burton faced personal challenges, publicly announcing the end of his marriage to his wife Sheree in May 2022. The announcement clarified that they were separated, and the reason was Sheree expecting her fourth child, not from Burton.

Steve Burton is making a return to General Hospital

Steve Burton, who recently announced his departure from Days of Our Lives after a year, is making a return to General Hospital. He will resume his role as Jason Morgan in early 2024. Last July, Burton discussed leaving the ABC soap, expressing gratitude for his time on General Hospital, considering it his family, and appreciating the support from the fans.

Steve Burton is also navigating divorce with wife after 4th child

The divorce proceedings unfolded over the next months, with Burton officially filing about two months after the separation announcement. The former couple, lacking a prenuptial agreement, finalized their split in December 2023. They now share joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, Brooklyn and Jack, as per court documents.

Burton shared on Instagram, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine." He continued, "We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.” This turn of events adds another chapter to Burton's life, both professionally and personally, as he navigates the changes and transitions in his career and relationships.

