Why is Sukihana trending on Twitter? Here’s everything to know about rapper's NSFW video leak

Sukihana is once again trending on Twitter after her OnlyFans video went viral on different social media platforms. This has left social media users shocked and has garnered mixed reactions from the people.

Just a few weeks before, Sukihana was trending on Twitter after a video went viral in which YK Osiris can be seen forcefully kissing her. Fans immediately came in support of the Eating rapper-model and demanded an apology from YK Osiris.

Here is everything to know about Sukihana’s viral NSFW video, which has left social media users astonished.

Sukihana trends on Twitter

On Tuesday, Sukihana’s video in which she pleasures herself and involves lots of bodily fluids have gone viral. This viral video seems to have come from OnlyFans page, however the exact source of the video still remains unknown.

In the said controversial video, Sukihana pleases herself manually and brings herself to climax. It also involved bodily fluids which have repulsed some people on Twitter and they threatened to leave Twitter altogether. While some other people have come to the rapper’s defense.

Though Sukihana is trending left and right on Twitter, she does not have an active account. The rapper decided to take a break from Twitter last month after the YK Osiris incident.

Fans reaction

Sukihana’s viral OnlyFans video is being constantly shared on social media and has invited meme fest from the users.

One user tweeted, “I'm heading to threads. Because why y'all sharing that Sukihana video this early like people ain't having breakfast.” Another added, “That Sukihana video is putrid and truly disgusting, WHILE I WAS EATING??”

Third user wrote, “Sukihana BEEN the same since she first popped on the scene and nobody said a word now she trending every other day."

