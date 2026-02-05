Why is Taylor Swift NOT Releasing Opalite Music Video on YouTube First? Find Out When and Where to Watch

Life of a Showgirl is not over, nowhere near it, actually, it seems, and the mastermind behind it all, Taylor Swift, has pulled another golden bell moment. On February 4 local time, a countdown on her website showcased an upcoming music video for her popular track off of her twelfth studio album, Opalite.

Life of a Showgirl gets its second music video with the Opalite release

Taylor Swift has confirmed the release of the Opalite music video. However, one detail did not go unnoticed by her fans, as it said that the clip would drop only on Apple Music and Spotify Premium. Normally, Taylor Swift and almost all of the music world would release their music videos on YouTube, mainly because it would translate into monetary gains, but also because it would count towards streaming data that would make the artists chart on music lists worldwide.

With the recent update from Billboard announcing that YouTube would no longer be involved in its charting systems, the songstress seems to have chosen a more effective way to get herself some more streams and surely a higher spot on the charts.

It is obvious that the singer is aiming for a change in how music videos are consumed around the world. However, that in no way diminishes the importance of the platform, as after it drops exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify Premium on Friday, February 6, at 8 a.m. ET, the music video will be available on those platforms for a couple of days until February 8 at 8 a.m. ET, when it will be released on YouTube.

Along with this announcement, Taylor Swift has officially launched a new Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl on her website, the pre-orders for which are on till February 6 at 7 p.m ET or until supplies last. The song initially debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and continues to be a strong placeholder for the album, Life of a Showgirl, with its latest ranking of 10. The single follows The Fate of Ophelia, which was the album's top-ranking track at its October 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Secretly Arrive at Grammy Awards? Know Truth Behind Sightings in LA