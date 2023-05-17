Why is Taylor Swift’s ex Taylor Lautner ‘praying’ for John Mayer ahead of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)?

Taylor Lautner has some thoughts on Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ which comes out on July 7.

In case you did not know, Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old albums in an attempt to reclaim and own the rights to her music. After Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), the third album to be re-released in a couple of months is Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which originally came out in 2010. The album features the beautiful melody Back to December which is widely believed to be about Taylor Swift’s ex Taylor Lautner, whom she dated in 2009.

And now, the Twilight actor has shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated release. Read on to know more.

Taylor Lautner is ‘praying’ for John Mayer

Recently, Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Dome Lautner appeared on the TODAY show where the former shared his thoughts on Swift’s upcoming album. "I think it's a great album," he told the media outlet. "Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

For the unversed, while Back to December is believed to be about Lautner, and paints him in a positive light, Dear John, which is another track on the album, is believed to be about the singer John Mayer. Moreover, it does not paint its subject in the best light. However, Taylor has never confirmed officially that these songs are about either of them.

In 2012, Mayer told Rolling Stone that he felt ‘terrible’ about the lyrics of Dear John.

"Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do," he said. "I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?” Mayer told the publication at the time.

