Why is Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Matty Healy facing backlash? Details inside

Pop star Taylor Swift and her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy have yet again grabbed attention but this time, it’s for a different reason. A video of Healy talking about masturbating to Ghetto Gaggers pornography has now resurfaced online and Swifties are finding it very disturbing.

Earlier this year, a podcast showed Healy discussing the time when he masturbated to porn featuring "brutalized" women. This video is now circulating on the web again. It was ‘The Adam Friedland Show’ where Healy appeared and recalled an instance with Adam and co-host Nick Mullen. The time when Adam and a British woman called Olive walked in on Healy masturbating to Ghetto Gaggers. Adam said, “She went back in and Matty, like, on his phone and then on his 77-inch OLEDs just got Ghetto Gaggers blaring,”

In that segment, Healy said, "It wasn't just the— it was the combination of the fact that it was, you're not exaggerating, it was 30 seconds. Like, you guys were still waiting outside, she came back in, I was already flustered." He added, "I was, like, dressed as 'guy who is jacking off,' so I had, like, an untucked shirt. Like you said, I think it literally was, like, Ghetto Gaggers was on the TV. It's just somebody just getting, like, brutalized." For the unversed, Ghetto Gaggers is a porn website that focuses on the denigration and humiliation of women of color.

Here’s how Swifties are reacting to Matty Healy’s misogynistic behavior

As the video is doing the rounds on social media, some of Swift’s fans called out Taylor’s rumored boyfriend for his racist behavior and also requested her to dump him. One user wrote, "Seriously, it feels like she's TRYING to get canceled again. A second person commented, "This whole thing is making me lose respect for Taylor." A third user wrote, "How is she okay with this?" A fourth user wrote, “How can she not know about this stuff when strangers on the internet are aware? But she, who has known him for at least 10 years, has no idea? Absolutely not. She’s aware, she doesn’t care.”

Meanwhile, a video surfaced online recently showed Healy bonding with Swift’s father, Scott Swift at the singer’s Eras Tour concert. They were also seen jamming together to Taylor’s song 22.

