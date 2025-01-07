Why Is The Batman 2 Delayed Until 2027? Everything We Know So Far
The director of The Batman 2, Matt Reeves, shared insights about the movie's production, which has now been delayed until 2027. Keep reading to discover more.
The Batman 2 will not hit screens until 2027. Director Matt Reeves opened up about the filming and production process, which has been pushed back by two more years.
In a conversation with Deadline on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2025, the filmmaker explained that while the cast will assemble to start shooting this year, it will take the team two more years to get the final product in theaters.
While speaking to the media portal on the event’s night, Reeves did not reveal much about what fans could expect, but he said, “I can tell you that we’ll be shooting this year.” He further added, “We’re doing something where the story continues from, but I hope that people will be surprised by it.”
Previously, Warner Bros. Studios confirmed that the project, initially scheduled for release on October 2, 2026, has been rescheduled for a new date: October 1, 2027. The reason behind the delay was attributed to the use of advanced technology and VFX.
Meanwhile, The Batman’s spinoff series, The Penguin, was among the nominations at the ceremony that took place on Sunday, January 5. The HBO show went on to win the award in the Best Male Actor category, with Colin Farrell stepping up to accept the prize.
As for The Batman, the upcoming movie will be a continuation of the 2022 release. Reeves revealed that he aspires to complete The Batman trilogy, but fans will have to wait even longer for that.
