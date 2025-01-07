Why Is The Batman 2 Delayed Until 2027? Everything We Know So Far

Explore All Entertainment Categories

When Ranveer Singh told Harshdeep Kaur that he listens to her voice every morning, singer recalls performing at actor's wedding with Deepika Padukone

'Didn't Need The Surgeries': When Modern Family's Dylan Reid Ewing Opened Up About Plastic Surgery Addiction Wanting To Look Like Brad Pitt

Did you know Ananya Panday took Sridevi's reference to nail her character in Call Me Bae? Director Collin D'Cunha reveals

WATCH: Ajith Kumar's car meets with a major accident on the racing track in Dubai; fans react

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 1: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has a strong Bhool Bhulaiyaa connect – Here’s how

Who Was Roger Pratt? Everything to Know About Late Harry Potter Cinematographer as he Passes Away at 77

Throwback: When Taylor Swift Revealed Why She Wished She Had Written Sitcom FRIENDS Theme Song

Bollywood Newswrap, January 7: Salman Khan’s home balcony covered with bulletproof glass; Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone spotted hand-in-hand at airport