Why is The Big Bang Theory star Wil Wheaton slamming Jeopardy host Ken Jennings? Find out

American actor Wil Wheaton has slammed Jeopardy host Ken Jennings and given him a warning. The 50-year-old took to Facebook to make a post about the 48-year-old television host.

Why is Wil Wheaton slamming Jeopardy host Ken Jennings?

Wheaton has blasted Jennings through a Facebook post for crossing the picket line during the WGA strike. Mayim Bialik, the other host of Jeopardy, stepped back from her post in support of and solidarity with the ongoing writer's strike. Meanwhile, Jennings took on hosting duties for the popular game show and did not show support for the strike that started this month.

This has not gone down well with Wheaton, as well as the writers. "This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings, and we will all remember this. Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget. #WGAStrong," wrote Wheaton, who was once a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy. When the post started gaining traction and reached a lot more people, the actor edited the post to add a long essay to it reinforcing his original point.

"This is getting more attention than I expected or wanted, and I don't want this to be about me being disappointed by a choice Ken Jennings made. I want attention and energy focused on supporting the writers who are fighting for their professional existence, opposed by billionaires who are keen to ruin my entire industry," he added. Wheaton continued, "The needs of the many outweigh the greed of the few, or the one, y'all."

"The WGA is not being unreasonable. I stand with my fellow union members, and I urge you to do the same," the Big Bang Theory star concluded his post. A few hours later, he wrote in the comments section, "Hey y'all, if you're here to shit on unions, you can f*ck right off. I've been a union man since I was a union boy, and I will be a union man until the day I die. If you're here to sh*t on the workers of the world or to make excuses for someone who is currently doing that, go f*ck yourself and don't come back."

Meanwhile, apart from Bialik, various celebrities have come out in support of the writer's strike. Drew Barrymore refused to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the workers. Pete Davidson bought boxes of pizzas from Spumoni Gardens to distribute among the writers on strike while Lin-Manuel Miranda shared donuts with them.

