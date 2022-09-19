Why is the Funny Girl and Glee actress Lea Michele trending on Tiktok?

The Golden Globe nominee, Lea Michele 36, just posted her second TikTok ever and it's already viral. Well, rightfully so as the video seems like a direct comeback to the comments on her previous Tiktok, which circled back to the conspiracy that the actress cannot read or write. Clearly, Lea Michele proves that when it comes to haters when you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. The Funny Girl actress posted a video of her where she acts out her lines alongside a sassy caption that reads "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok." as she refers to her longtime best friend, Jonathan Groff.

Comments claimed Michele can’t read The comment section of Michele’s first Tiktok was full of comments that pushed an old conspiracy theory that Lea Michele doesn't know how to read or write. In fact, a few exaggerated the joke as they said she wouldn't even understand what the commenters were writing. Her first Tikotok video was a fun video where she lip syncs Kim Kardashian’s dialogue "Hey … it's amazing, but wait can you talk for a sec?" alongside a caption "lol." Michele has previously addressed the rumors The actress played the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. When asked about these rumors at a New York Times interview Lea Michele shared, "I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is," She added, "I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case." Lea Michele tested positive for COVID-19 Michele has been on a temporary break from her show Funny Girl after she tested positive for COVID-19. She made an announcement on September 11, 2022, on her Instagram stating that will be taking ten days off. The Instagram story stated, "Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days. Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."

The actress finally joins TikTok During her downtime, the actress finally makes a Tiktok account. Her first video was a reenactment video of Kim Kardashian’s dialogue "It's amazing but wait, can you talk for a sec?" from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Where did the illiteracy rumors stem from? In 2018, the fake news about the actress began after her 40-minute video created by Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman for their podcast titled One More Thing. It was a baseless rumor that said that the actress cannot read or write. The rumors even claimed that the actress cannot even sign autographs. The actress was homeschooled which might have added fuel to the fire.

About Lea Michele

Lea Michele Sarfati popularly known as Lea Michele started her acting career when she was merely eight years old. The actress auditioned for Les Misérables. Later in her career, she was cast for several musicals like Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening. Glee (2009) and Funny Girl (2022)