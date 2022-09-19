Why is the Funny Girl and Glee actress Lea Michele trending on Tiktok?
Glee actress Lea Michele who recently joined TikTok and jokingly mocks the rumors of her being illiterate through her latest TikTok caption. Details here.
The Golden Globe nominee, Lea Michele 36, just posted her second TikTok ever and it's already viral. Well, rightfully so as the video seems like a direct comeback to the comments on her previous Tiktok, which circled back to the conspiracy that the actress cannot read or write. Clearly, Lea Michele proves that when it comes to haters when you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. The Funny Girl actress posted a video of her where she acts out her lines alongside a sassy caption that reads "Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first TikTok." as she refers to her longtime best friend, Jonathan Groff.
Comments claimed Michele can’t read
The comment section of Michele’s first Tiktok was full of comments that pushed an old conspiracy theory that Lea Michele doesn't know how to read or write. In fact, a few exaggerated the joke as they said she wouldn't even understand what the commenters were writing. Her first Tikotok video was a fun video where she lip syncs Kim Kardashian’s dialogue "Hey … it's amazing, but wait can you talk for a sec?" alongside a caption "lol."
Michele has previously addressed the rumors
The actress played the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. When asked about these rumors at a New York Times interview Lea Michele shared,
"I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there's a rumor online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It really is," She added, "I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case."
Lea Michele tested positive for COVID-19
Michele has been on a temporary break from her show Funny Girl after she tested positive for COVID-19. She made an announcement on September 11, 2022, on her Instagram stating that will be taking ten days off. The Instagram story stated,
"Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol I cannot return to the theater for 10 days. Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed."
The actress finally joins TikTok
During her downtime, the actress finally makes a Tiktok account. Her first video was a reenactment video of Kim Kardashian’s dialogue "It's amazing but wait, can you talk for a sec?" from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Where did the illiteracy rumors stem from?
In 2018, the fake news about the actress began after her 40-minute video created by Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman for their podcast titled One More Thing. It was a baseless rumor that said that the actress cannot read or write. The rumors even claimed that the actress cannot even sign autographs. The actress was homeschooled which might have added fuel to the fire.
About Lea Michele
Lea Michele Sarfati popularly known as Lea Michele started her acting career when she was merely eight years old. The actress auditioned for Les Misérables. Later in her career, she was cast for several musicals like Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, and Spring Awakening.
Glee (2009) and Funny Girl (2022)
In 2009, Lea was cast for the role of Rachel Berry in the Ryan Murphy television show Glee. Michele became a household name when the show aired to more than 9 million viewers. The show aired from 2009 to 2015 for which the actress received a number of awards. As Michele’s show Glee wrapped up she was seen in shows like Scream Queens, and The Mayor, and was last seen in Funny Girl as Fanny Brice.
New Year’s Eve (2011)
In 2011, Michele first appeared on the big screen in a movie titled New Year’s Eve. The movie had a string of stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Ashton Kutcher, and Jessica Biel. New Year’s Eve was a commercial hit, that made over $142 million worldwide.
Books and studio albums
Lea has also recorded her own four studio albums titled, Louder (2014), Places (2017), Christmas in the City (2019), and Forever (2021). In fact, the actress has also published two books titled ‘Brunette Ambition’ and ‘You First: Journal Your Way to Your Best Life.’
Awards and Nominations
Michele received an Emmy and 2 Golden Globe nominations for Glee. In addition to that, she won 4 People's Choice Awards, 3 Teen Choice Awards, and a Satellite Award as well. Along with the cast of Glee, she also earned awards like Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Apart from that, the actress has received three Grammy Award nominations and bagged several hits on the Billboard charts.
The rumors or rather jokes about Michele being illiterate began when people found out that the Glee actress hadn't attended college. In an interview, she shared that a career in the theater did not necessarily require a college degree. However, that statement in no way equates that she is not literate. Lea Michele has had a spectacular career as she is a very successful actress, singer, songwriter, and author with an estimated net worth of around $12 million. The actress is married to business Zandy Reich since 2019. The couple welcomed their first kid together in August 2020.
Also read: Glee star Sammie Ware speaks out after Lea Michele gets cast in Funny Girl: Yes I’m affected
Lea Michele reveals her son's face in first photo as she posts a birthday tribute for husband Zandy Reich