Why is The Idol starring Lily Rose Depp and Weeknd getting canceled after Season 1? Controversy EXPLAINED

Before the first episode of HBO's The Idol aired, the series was one of the most anticipated ones of 2023. However, it turned out that Sam Levinson and Abel had completely different plans for the direction of the series. With the lackluster plot, over-the-top characters, and questionable plot devices, the series certainly garnered a lot of trolling and hate as the episodes were released. Not only this, there also was a management decision from HBO to end the series without airing an entire episode. Well, this week, the studio confirmed that The Idol is getting canceled after Season 1. Here is everything to know about the show and its final decision of getting canceled.

Why is The Idol getting canceled?

This week, despite generating attention and intrigue, the decision not to move forward with a second season was jointly made by HBO, the creators, and the producers. The show, which concluded its first season after just five episodes, stirred up confusion among viewers and cast members about its future. Stars Moses Sumney and Da’Vine Joy Randolph expressed differing opinions about its continuation, while HBO remained mum on the matter, leading to uncertainty.

Previously, the show had garnered headlines even before its premiere due to director changes and significant reshoots. The Weeknd, starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, also faced allegations of a toxic set, which were brought to light in a Rolling Stone report. These circumstances, coupled with lukewarm reviews, contributed to its downfall. The series was met with mixed reception, holding a meager 19% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Critics referred to it as a "sordid male fantasy," and its performance wasn't stellar either. While it started with 913,000 viewers, 17% less than Levinson's earlier HBO creation "Euphoria," viewership slightly improved to 3.6 million over the first week, totaling 7 million viewers. However, it couldn't sustain its initial numbers.

It became evident that neither the fans nor the studio wanted the story to return to the screens. But that certainly does not mean that star cast including Lilly Rose Depp, and The Weeknd will not act again. It will be interesting to see what is next for these artists. This section will be updated with information on the same. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

